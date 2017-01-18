Jan 18 Valero Energy Partners LP :
* Valero Energy Partners LP announces acquisition of
undivided interest in the Red River Pipeline
* Valero Energy Partners LP - deal for approximately $70
million
* Valero Energy Partners LP - purchase also includes a 40
percent undivided interest in two 150,000 shell barrel capacity
tanks located at Hewitt Station
* Valero Energy Partners LP - partnership funded acquisition
with cash on hand
* Valero Energy Partners LP - partnership retains a right to
participate in any future expansions of Hewitt segment of Red
River Pipeline
* Valero Energy Partners LP - 10-year throughput agreement
includes minimum volume commitment, a 5-year renewal term, no
direct commodity price exposure
* Valero Energy Partners- Valero Partners Wynnewood LLC has
acquired a 40 percent undivided interest in Hewitt segment of
Plains All American Pipeline
