CORRECTED-UPDATE 1-Synergy wins U.S. approval for constipation drug (Jan 19)
Jan 19 The U.S. Food and Drug Administration said on Thursday it had approved Synergy Pharmaceuticals Inc's drug to treat chronic idiopathic constipation (CIC).
Jan 18 Stuart Olson Inc
* Stuart Olson awarded $250 million in new contracts
* Stuart Olson -Projects will be added to backlog over 2 quarters, with $180 million included in Q4 2016 backlog, remaining $70 million added to backlog in Q1 2017
* Stuart Olson -Buildings Group secured construction management contracts to retrofit existing facilities at two post-secondary institutions in Western Canada Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 19 The U.S. Food and Drug Administration said on Thursday it had approved Synergy Pharmaceuticals Inc's drug to treat chronic idiopathic constipation (CIC).
* Spirit Airlines Inc says Ted Christie named executive vice president of Spirit Airlines
NEW YORK, Jan 24 An equally divided federal appeals court refused to reconsider its landmark decision forbidding the U.S. government from forcing Microsoft Corp and other companies to turn over customer emails stored on servers outside the United States.