Jan 18 Stuart Olson Inc

* Stuart Olson awarded $250 million in new contracts

* Stuart Olson -Projects will be added to backlog over 2 quarters, with $180 million included in Q4 2016 backlog, remaining $70 million added to backlog in Q1 2017

* Stuart Olson -Buildings Group secured construction management contracts to retrofit existing facilities at two post-secondary institutions in Western Canada