CORRECTED-UPDATE 1-Synergy wins U.S. approval for constipation drug (Jan 19)
Jan 19 The U.S. Food and Drug Administration said on Thursday it had approved Synergy Pharmaceuticals Inc's drug to treat chronic idiopathic constipation (CIC).
Jan 18 Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd
* Advantage provides operational update - Glacier Montney development outperforms 2016 operating & financial targets
* Q4 production up 42 percent to 221 mmcfe/d (36,833 boe/d)
* Says liquids production was up 494 percent on an annual basis as compared to 2015 and averaged 949 bbls/d in Q4 of 2016
* In conjunction with our three-year development plan to increase production to 316 mmcfe/d (52,670 boe/d) in 2019 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Spirit Airlines Inc says Ted Christie named executive vice president of Spirit Airlines
NEW YORK, Jan 24 An equally divided federal appeals court refused to reconsider its landmark decision forbidding the U.S. government from forcing Microsoft Corp and other companies to turn over customer emails stored on servers outside the United States.