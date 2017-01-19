Jan 19 TAL Education Group
* TAL Education Group announces unaudited financial results
for the third fiscal quarter ended November 30, 2016
* Sees Q4 2017 revenue $285.3 million to $288.8 million
* Q3 revenue $260.6 million versus i/b/e/s view $230.3
million
* Quarterly total student enrollments up by 74.6%
year-over-year
* Qtrly non-GAAP net income per ads attributable to TAL
$0.19
* Qtrly net income per ads attributable to TAL $0.12
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.22 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
