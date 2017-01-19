Jan 19 BB&T Corp

* BB&T reports record earnings for 2016; quarterly earnings totaled $592 million, up 18% over 2015

* Q4 earnings per share $0.73 excluding items

* Q4 earnings per share $0.72

* Q4 revenue rose 8.3 percent to $2.8 billion

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.73 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* BB&T Corp qtrly taxable-equivalent revenues were $2.8 billion, up 8.3% compared to Q4 of 2015

* Qtrly average deposits were $160.1 billion compared to $159.5 billion for prior quarter

* BB&T Corp qtrly common equity tier 1 to risk-weighted assets was 10.2%, or 10.0% on a fully phased-in basis

* Qtrly average loans and leases held for investment were $142.3 billion compared to $141.3 billion for Q3 of 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: