Jan 19 WNS (Holdings) Ltd :

* WNS announces fiscal 2017 third quarter earnings, revises full year guidance

* Q3 revenue $145.4 million versus I/B/E/S view $137.6 million

* Sees FY 2017 revenue $564 million to $568 million

* Qtrly adjusted diluted earnings per ads of $0.49

* Wns (Holdings) ltd sees 2017 revenue less repair payments* to be between $564 million and $568 million, up from $531.0 million in fiscal 2016

* Qtrly diluted earnings per ads of $0.35, compared to $0.30 in Q3

* WNS (Holdings) Ltd says for 2017 expects adjusted diluted earnings per ads to be in range of $1.72 to $1.76 versus $1.69 in fiscal 2016

* Fy2017 earnings per share view $1.67, revenue view $563.4 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* WNS (holdings) Ltd- "year-over-year, fiscal Q3 revenue was adversely impacted by depreciation in british pound against us dollar" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: