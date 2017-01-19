Jan 19 WNS (Holdings) Ltd :
* WNS announces fiscal 2017 third quarter earnings, revises
full year guidance
* Q3 revenue $145.4 million versus I/B/E/S view $137.6
million
* Sees FY 2017 revenue $564 million to $568 million
* Qtrly adjusted diluted earnings per ads of $0.49
* Wns (Holdings) ltd sees 2017 revenue less repair payments*
to be between $564 million and $568 million, up from $531.0
million in fiscal 2016
* Qtrly diluted earnings per ads of $0.35, compared to $0.30
in Q3
* WNS (Holdings) Ltd says for 2017 expects adjusted diluted
earnings per ads to be in range of $1.72 to $1.76 versus $1.69
in fiscal 2016
* Fy2017 earnings per share view $1.67, revenue view $563.4
million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* WNS (holdings) Ltd- "year-over-year, fiscal Q3 revenue was
adversely impacted by depreciation in british pound against us
dollar"
