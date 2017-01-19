Jan 19 Alibaba Group Holding Ltd :
* International Olympic Committee and Alibaba Group launch
historic long-term partnership as Alibaba becomes worldwide
olympic partner through 2028
* Alibaba - global activation rights will include Olympic
winter games Pyeongchang 2018, Olympic games Tokyo 2020, Olympic
winter games Beijing 2022
* Alibaba Group holding -Alibaba will become official "cloud
services" and "e-commerce platform services" partner, as well as
a founding partner of olympic channel
* Alibaba - global activation rights will also include
Olympic and Olympic winter games in 2024, 2026 and 2028 in
cities yet to be selected by IOC
