Jan 19 Insteel Industries Inc :
* Insteel Industries reports first quarter 2017 results
* Q1 earnings per share $0.23
* Q1 sales rose 1.6 percent to $93.9 million
* Insteel Industries - Q1 shipments decreased 4.7 pct
sequentially from Q4 of fiscal 2016
* Qtrly capital expenditures increased to $5.4 million from
$0.9 million in prior year quarter
* Insteel Industries Inc - first-quarter results were
unfavorably impacted by narrower spreads between selling prices
and raw material costs
* Insteel Industries Inc says qtrly shipments decreased
sequentially due to seasonal slowdown in construction activity
while average selling prices decreased 4.5 pct
* Insteel Industries- for remainder of 2017, "expect to
benefit from lower manufacturing costs through our ongoing
process improvement initiatives"
* Insteel Industries- for remainder of 2017, also expect to
benefit from cost reductions associated with expansion of
houston pc strand facility
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.36, revenue view $92.5
million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
