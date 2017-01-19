Jan 19 Keycorp :
* KeyCorp reports fourth quarter 2016 net income of $213
million, or $.20 per common share; earnings per common share of
$.31, excluding $.11 of merger-related charges
* Q4 earnings per share $0.31 excluding items
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.29 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Q4 net income from continuing operations attributable to
key common shareholders of $0.20 per common share
* KeyCorp - Q4 common equity tier 1 ratio 9.59 percent
versus 9.56 percent in Q3
* Q4 net loan charge-offs $72 million versus $37 million
* KeyCorp - Q4 tier 1 risk-based capital ratio 10.95 percent
versus 10.53 percent in Q3
* Q4 allowance for loan and lease losses $858 million versus
$796 million
* KeyCorp - Q4 taxable equivalent net interest income $948
million versus $610 million
