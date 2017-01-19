UPDATE 2-Goldman Sachs files $1 bln countersuit against Indonesian businessman
* Goldman says Tjokrosaputro has damaged its reputation (Adds comment from Goldman's lawyer and IDX head)
Jan 19 Bank Of New York Mellon Corp :
* Bny mellon reports fourth quarter earnings of $822 million or $0.77 per common share
* Q4 non-gaap earnings per share $0.77
* Q4 earnings per share $0.77
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.77 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Bank of new york mellon corp qtrly adjusted earnings per share $0.77
* Bank of new york mellon corp - at q4-end aum of $1.65 trillion increased 1 pct
* Net long-term outflows of $11 billion in 4q16
* Net short-term outflows totaled $3 billion in 4q16.
* Bank of New York Mellon Corp qtrly total non-gaap revenue $3,786 million versus $3,721 million
* Bank of New York Mellon Corp - q4 net interest revenue $831 million versus $760 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LONDON, Jan 24 The Turkish lira was flat to the dollar on Tuesday before a key central bank meeting at which it is expected to raise interest rates by at least 50 basis points, while broader emerging assets firmed, with equities at 2-1/2 month highs.
LONDON, Jan 24 Britain's opposition Labour Party said on Tuesday it would not frustrate the process of triggering Article 50 - the legal process for leaving the European Union - after a court upheld a ruling that parliament must vote on its approval.