Jan 19 Cytori Therapeutics Inc :
* Cytori to acquire proprietary nanoparticle development
platform to enhance regenerative medicine leadership position
* Cytori Therapeutics - under terms, Cytori's aggregate
commercialization milestone payment obligations to Azaya will
not exceed $16.25 million
* Cytori Therapeutics Inc - under terms of purchase
agreement, at closing of acquisition Cytori will issue $2
million in Cytori common stock up front
* Cytori Therapeutics Inc - after closing, Cytori, through
partners, plans to proceed with Phase 2 clinical studies of
ATI-1123 in multiple indications
* Cytori Therapeutics - to make additional future payments
to azaya based on achievement of certain commercialization
milestones, among other things
