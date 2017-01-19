PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - Jan 24
Jan 24 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Jan 19 Aimia Inc
* Aimia Inc - Robert E. Brown has been appointed executive chairman by board of directors
* Aimia Group chief executive to take 4-month leave of absence
* Aimia Inc - aimia is re-confirming and updating guidance for 2016 financial year
* Aimia Inc - expects to report gross billings above $640 million in Q4
* Aimia Inc - revenue is expected to be approximately $2.3 billion for full year
* Aimia Inc - adjusted ebitda margin is expected to be around 10 pct for q4 and full year, above Aimia's prior guidance of around 9.5 pct
* Aimia Inc - ongoing asset review has not been completed, impairment charges that may arise will not affect guidance
* Aimia Inc - ongoing process to simplify business may also result in certain assets being identified as held for sale
* Q4 revenue view C$660.9 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Fy2016 earnings per share view C$0.98, revenue view C$2.28 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 24 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 24 Malaysia's AirAsia X Bhd on Tuesday said it has become Asia's first low-cost carrier to receive approval to operate scheduled passenger flights to any destination within the United States.
TOKYO, Jan 24 Japanese stocks declined on Tuesday as U.S. President Donald Trump's protectionist policy stance rattled investors while banks led the losses on sliding U.S. and global bond yields.