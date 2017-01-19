Jan 19 Milestone Apartments Real Estate
* Milestone Apartments REIT to be acquired by Starwood
milestone unitholders to receive us$16.15 per unit in cash
us$16.15 per unit cash, representing an aggregate transaction
value of approximately us$2.85 billion
of trustees and senior officers of REIT has entered into a
voting and support agreement
agreement, trustees agreed to support and vote units in favour
of deal
Goldberg will not have continuing roles with REIT's business or
Starwood after deal closing
of termination fee of us$53 million to Starwood if deal is
terminated in certain specified circumstances
termination fee of $100 million to milestone if deal is
terminated in some circumstances
