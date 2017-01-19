BRIEF-Live Ventures Inc's board member Dennis Gao purchased 12,671 shares of co's stock
* Live Ventures Inc says its board member Dennis Gao purchased 12,671 shares of co's stock for about $245,000 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 19 CAE Inc :
* CAE signs a series of commercial and business aviation training solution contracts valued at more than c$250 million
* CAE Inc - announced today a series of aviation training contracts valued at more than c$250 million
* Contracts include cadet-to-captain training programs, crew resourcing services, and sale of 12 full-flight simulators Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Live Ventures Inc says its board member Dennis Gao purchased 12,671 shares of co's stock for about $245,000 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SAO PAULO, Jan 24 CPFL Energia, Brazil's largest private power company, is eying acquisitions in power generation and distribution as an investment by China's State Grid boosts its growth plans, Chief Executive Officer André Dorf said on Tuesday.
* Legion Partners Asset Management LLC reports 6.3 percent stake in Banc Of California Inc as of Jan 20