BRIEF-3M forecasts $1.3 bln to $1.5 bln in capex, $2.5 bln - $4.5 bln in buybacks for 2017 - Conf call
* We expect Healthcare segment to "regain its momentum" as we move further into 2017 - Conf call
Jan 19 Safe Orthopaedics SA :
* Safe orthopaedics reports adjusted revenue growth of 10 pct in FY 2016, with an acceleration in the fourth quarter
* FY total revenue is 2.4 million euros vs 2.5 million euros a year ago
* At Dec. 31, 2016, safe orthopaedics held 3.6 million euros in cash and cash equivalents, compared with 5.9 million euros at Dec. 31, 2015.
* Management believes that company holds sufficient funds to cover its operational needs until Nov. 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
WASHINGTON, Jan 24 U.S. President Donald Trump should reconsider his positions on international trade and work to embrace China and its vast market, FedEx Corp's chief executive officer said on Tuesday, one day after Trump made good on a campaign promise to pull out of a major trade deal with Asian allies.
* Google - more than 70 million people actively use G Suite for education Source text : http://bit.ly/2jt7pXc