BRIEF-3M forecasts $1.3 bln to $1.5 bln in capex, $2.5 bln - $4.5 bln in buybacks for 2017 - Conf call
* We expect Healthcare segment to "regain its momentum" as we move further into 2017 - Conf call
Jan 19 Western Union Co
* Press release - Western Union reaches agreements to resolve u.s. Investigations
* Western Union will enter into a deferred prosecution agreement with DOJ and a consent order with FTC
* Western Union Co- Western Union anticipates taking a charge of approximately $570 million in its 2016 Q4
* Western Union-excluding q4 charge, company anticipates reporting 2016 financial results in line with its financial outlook provided on Nov 1, 2016
* The charge of about $570 million is in addition to amounts previously accrued in 2016 in connection with FTC matter
* Western Union -intends to claim deduction for settlement payment, but because tax effect not certain co does not anticipate recording related tax benefit in q4
* Western Union - to resolve potential claims by u.s. Treasury department's FINCEN relating to conduct in 2010-2012 that FINCEN contended violated bank secrecy act
* Western union - separate agreement with FINCEN sets forth civil penalty of $184 million, full amount of which will be deemed satisfied by the $586 million payment Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
WASHINGTON, Jan 24 U.S. President Donald Trump should reconsider his positions on international trade and work to embrace China and its vast market, FedEx Corp's chief executive officer said on Tuesday, one day after Trump made good on a campaign promise to pull out of a major trade deal with Asian allies.
* Google - more than 70 million people actively use G Suite for education Source text : http://bit.ly/2jt7pXc