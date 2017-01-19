CORRECTED-UPDATE 1-Post-it maker 3M's quarterly profit beats on controlled costs
Jan 24 3M Co, the maker of Scotch tape and Post-it notes, reported on Tuesday better-than-expected quarterly profit, as the company kept a tight lid on costs.
Jan 19 Penn National Gaming Inc :
* Penn national gaming enters into new credit facilities and completes refinancing transactions
* Penn National Gaming - Penn's new senior secured credit facilities are comprised of a $700 million revolving credit facility with a maturity of five years
* Penn National Gaming Inc says new senior secured credit facilities are comprised of a $500 million term loan B facility with a maturity of seven years
* Penn National Gaming - Penn's new senior secured credit facilities also comprised of a $300 million term loan A facility with a maturity of five years
* Penn National Gaming-proceeds under new credit facilities,with remaining proceeds from other transactions used to refinance existing credit facilities Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
NEW YORK, Jan 24 An equally divided federal appeals court on Tuesday refused to reconsider its landmark decision that the U.S. government cannot force Microsoft Corp and other companies to turn over customer emails stored on servers outside the United States.
* Verizon CFO on yahoo deal- "we have not yet reached any final conclusions yet"- conf call