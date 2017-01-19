BRIEF-Verizon CFO says co has not reached any final conclusions on Yahoo deal
* Verizon CFO on yahoo deal- "we have not yet reached any final conclusions yet"- conf call
Jan 19 People's United Financial Inc -
* People's United Financial reports fourth quarter net income of $75.9 million, or $0.24 per common share
* Q4 non-gaap operating earnings per share $0.24
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.24 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* People's united financial inc - net interest income totaled $246.8 million in 4q16 compared to $245.3 million in 3q16
* People's United Financial Inc qtrly net interest margin decreased two basis points from 3q16 to 2.78% Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 24 3M Co, the maker of Scotch tape and Post-it notes, reported an 11.3 percent increase in quarterly profit as the company kept a tight lid on costs.
WASHINGTON, Jan 24 U.S. President Donald Trump pushed the chief executives of General Motors Co, Ford Motor Co and Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV on Tuesday to increase production in the United States and boost American employment.