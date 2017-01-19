BRIEF-Verizon CFO says co has not reached any final conclusions on Yahoo deal
* Verizon CFO on yahoo deal- "we have not yet reached any final conclusions yet"- conf call
Jan 19 1st Source Corp :
* 1st Source Corporation reports earnings, history of increased dividends continues
* Q4 earnings per share $0.58
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.56 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* 1st source corp - Q4 2016 net interest income of $43.38 million increased slightly from q4 a year ago
* 1st source corp - Q4 2016 net interest margin was 3.39pct, a decrease of 19 basis points from 3.58pct for same period in 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 24 3M Co, the maker of Scotch tape and Post-it notes, reported an 11.3 percent increase in quarterly profit as the company kept a tight lid on costs.
WASHINGTON, Jan 24 U.S. President Donald Trump pushed the chief executives of General Motors Co, Ford Motor Co and Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV on Tuesday to increase production in the United States and boost American employment.