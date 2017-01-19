BRIEF-Verizon CFO says co has not reached any final conclusions on Yahoo deal
* Verizon CFO on yahoo deal- "we have not yet reached any final conclusions yet"- conf call
Jan 19 Integer Holdings Corp :
* Integer and Mainstay extend relationship through new supply agreement
* Integer Holdings Corp - supply agreement becomes effective in January 2017 and replaces engineering agreement that has been in place since 2010
* Integer Holdings Corp - unit has signed a new supply agreement with Mainstay Medical Limited, a subsidiary of Mainstay Medical International PLC
* Integer Holdings - under supply agreement, CCC to continue as exclusive manufacturer of implantable pulse generator for MML'S Reactiv8 System. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 24 3M Co, the maker of Scotch tape and Post-it notes, reported an 11.3 percent increase in quarterly profit as the company kept a tight lid on costs.
WASHINGTON, Jan 24 U.S. President Donald Trump pushed the chief executives of General Motors Co, Ford Motor Co and Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV on Tuesday to increase production in the United States and boost American employment.