BRIEF-Verizon CFO says co has not reached any final conclusions on Yahoo deal
* Verizon CFO on yahoo deal- "we have not yet reached any final conclusions yet"- conf call
Jan 19 Atlassian Corporation Plc :
* Atlassian announces second quarter fiscal year 2017 results
* Q2 loss per share $0.01
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.08 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q2 revenue $148.9 million versus I/B/E/S view $144 million
* 2017 total revenue is expected to be in range of $611 million to $615 million
* Atlassian Corporation Plc sees q3 total revenue is expected to be in range of $155 million to $157 million
* Atlassian Corporation Plc says capital expenditures that are expected to be approximately $15 million in fiscal 2017
* 2017 net loss per diluted share is expected to be in range of $0.30 to $0.29 on an IFRS basis
* Atlassian Corporation Plc - Q3 net loss per diluted share is expected to be approximately $0.15 on an IFRS basis
* Atlassian Corporation Plc - Q3 net loss per diluted share is expected to be approximately $0.15
* Atlassian Corporation Plc sees Q3 net loss per diluted share is expected to be in range of ($0.30) to ($0.29) on an IFRS basis
* Sees 2017 free cash flow is expected to be in range of $160 million to $165 million
* 2017 net income per diluted share is expected to be in range of $0.32 to $0.33 on a non-IFRS basis
* Atlassian Corporation Plc - net income per diluted share is expected to be approximately $0.06 on a non-IFRS basis for Q3
* Fy 2017 earnings per share view $0.35, revenue view $600.9 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 24 3M Co, the maker of Scotch tape and Post-it notes, reported an 11.3 percent increase in quarterly profit as the company kept a tight lid on costs.
WASHINGTON, Jan 24 U.S. President Donald Trump pushed the chief executives of General Motors Co, Ford Motor Co and Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV on Tuesday to increase production in the United States and boost American employment.