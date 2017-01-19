CORRECTED-UPDATE 1-Post-it maker 3M's quarterly profit beats on controlled costs
Jan 24 3M Co, the maker of Scotch tape and Post-it notes, reported on Tuesday better-than-expected quarterly profit, as the company kept a tight lid on costs.
Jan 19 International Business Machines Corp
* IBM reports 2016 fourth-quarter and full-year results
* Qtrly GAAP earnings per share of $4.73; operating (non-GAAP) earnings per share of $5.01
* Q4 earnings per share view $4.88, revenue view $21.64 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* IBM - Q4 operating non-GAAP gross profit margin of 51.0 percent versus 48 percent in q3
* IBM - Fourth-quarter cloud revenues increased 33 percent
* Qtrly revenue from continuing operations $21,770 million versus $22,059 million last year
* IBM - For full year, revenues from strategic imperatives increased 13 percent
* Sees FY 2017 non-GAAP operating earnings per share at least $13.80
* Sees FY 2017 GAAP earnings per share at least $11.95
* FY 2017 earnings per share view $13.74 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* IBM - "In 2016, our strategic imperatives grew to represent more than 40 percent of our total revenue"
* IBM expects a free cash flow realization rate in excess of 90 percent of GAAP net income in 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
NEW YORK, Jan 24 An equally divided federal appeals court on Tuesday refused to reconsider its landmark decision that the U.S. government cannot force Microsoft Corp and other companies to turn over customer emails stored on servers outside the United States.
* Verizon CFO on yahoo deal- "we have not yet reached any final conclusions yet"- conf call