Jan 19 First Internet Bancorp :

* First Internet Bancorp reports annual net income up 35%

* Q4 earnings per share $0.64

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.53 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* First Internet Bancorp says net interest income for Q4 was $10.9 million compared to $10.3 million for Q3

* First Internet Bancorp - net interest margin was 2.42% for Q4, consistent with Q3 and compared to 2.85% for q4 2015