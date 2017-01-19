BRIEF-Verizon CFO says co has not reached any final conclusions on Yahoo deal
* Verizon CFO on yahoo deal- "we have not yet reached any final conclusions yet"- conf call
Jan 19 Bryn Mawr Bank Corp :
* Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation reports record quarterly net income of $9.4 million and record annual net income of $36.0 million, driven by 2016 annual loan growth of 11.7 pct, wealth assets reach $11.3 billion
* Q4 earnings per share $0.55
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.54 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Bryn mawr bank - net interest income for three months ended December 31, 2016 was $27.0 million, an increase of $273 thousand from $26.7 million for three months ended sept 30, 2016
* Qtrly tax-equivalent net interest margin of 3.65 pct for Q4 of 2016 decreased 6 basis points from 3.71pct for Q3 of 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 24 3M Co, the maker of Scotch tape and Post-it notes, reported an 11.3 percent increase in quarterly profit as the company kept a tight lid on costs.
WASHINGTON, Jan 24 U.S. President Donald Trump pushed the chief executives of General Motors Co, Ford Motor Co and Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV on Tuesday to increase production in the United States and boost American employment.