Jan 19 Skyworks Solutions Inc :

* Skyworks announces new $500 million stock repurchase program

* Skyworks Solutions Inc - currently expects to fund repurchase program using company's working capital

* Skyworks Solutions Inc - newly authorized stock repurchase program replaces in its entirety $400 million stock repurchase approved on July 19, 2016