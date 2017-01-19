BRIEF-Verizon CFO says co has not reached any final conclusions on Yahoo deal
* Verizon CFO on yahoo deal- "we have not yet reached any final conclusions yet"- conf call
Jan 19 Sonic Corp -
* Sonic adds new talent to board of directors
* Reviewing its policies regarding antibiotics use for beef and pork
* Says company also announced a new antibiotic use policy for chicken as part of its animal welfare program beginning effective immediately
* Will require that suppliers refrain from using antibiotics "medically important to human health for purpose of growth promotion" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 24 3M Co, the maker of Scotch tape and Post-it notes, reported an 11.3 percent increase in quarterly profit as the company kept a tight lid on costs.
WASHINGTON, Jan 24 U.S. President Donald Trump pushed the chief executives of General Motors Co, Ford Motor Co and Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV on Tuesday to increase production in the United States and boost American employment.