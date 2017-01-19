BRIEF-Verizon CFO says co has not reached any final conclusions on Yahoo deal
* Verizon CFO on yahoo deal- "we have not yet reached any final conclusions yet"- conf call
Jan 19 Preferred Bank :
* Preferred Bank reports record quarterly earnings
* Q4 earnings per share $0.71
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.65 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Preferred Bank - net interest income before provision for loan and lease losses was $28.1 million for q4 of 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Verizon CFO on yahoo deal- "we have not yet reached any final conclusions yet"- conf call
Jan 24 3M Co, the maker of Scotch tape and Post-it notes, reported an 11.3 percent increase in quarterly profit as the company kept a tight lid on costs.
WASHINGTON, Jan 24 U.S. President Donald Trump pushed the chief executives of General Motors Co, Ford Motor Co and Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV on Tuesday to increase production in the United States and boost American employment.