CORRECTED-Post-it notes maker 3M's quarterly profit rises 11.3 percent
Jan 24 3M Co, the maker of Scotch tape and Post-it notes, reported an 11.3 percent increase in quarterly profit as the company kept a tight lid on costs.
Jan 19 Synergy Pharmaceuticals Inc
* Synergy Pharmaceuticals' Trulance(TM) (Plecanatide) receives U.S. FDA approval for the treatment of adults with chronic idiopathic constipation
* Synergy Pharmaceuticals - Plans to file new drug application supplement with clinical data later this quarter for Trulance Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
WASHINGTON, Jan 24 U.S. President Donald Trump pushed the chief executives of General Motors Co, Ford Motor Co and Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV on Tuesday to increase production in the United States and boost American employment.
* Johnson & Johnson ceo says no definitive timeline for review of diabetes care businesses