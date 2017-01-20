Jan 20 Isoenergy Ltd :

* Isoenergy announces $4.5 million private placement of flow-through shares and units

* Isoenergy ltd says proceeds of offering to continue its exploration activities on its projects in Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan

* Isoenergy -non-brokered private placement of up to 2.5 million flow-through common shares at a price of $1.60 per flow-through share