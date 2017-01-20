BRIEF-United Community Banks Inc announces fourth quarter earnings
* United Community Banks, Inc. announces fourth quarter earnings
Jan 20 Procter & Gamble Co :
* P&G announces second quarter earnings
* Q2 core earnings per share $1.08
* Q2 earnings per share $2.88
* Q2 sales $16.9 billion versus I/B/E/S view $16.77 billion
* Q2 earnings per share view $1.06 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Procter & Gamble Co says raising its guidance for organic sales growth from approximately two percent to a range of two to three percent for fiscal 2017
* Q2 earnings per share $0.93 from continuing operations
* Qtrly organic sales increased two percent
* Procter & Gamble -maintained its expectation for 2017 core earnings per share growth of mid-single digits versus fiscal 2016 core eps of $3.67
* Procter & Gamble -now expects combined headwinds of foreign exchange and minor brand divestitures to reduce sales growth by 2 to 3 percentage points in 2017
* P&G estimates 2017 all-in sales to be in line with prior fiscal year
* 2017 all-in gaap earnings per share are expected to increase 48 pct to 50 pct versus fiscal year 2016 gaap EPS of $3.69
* Fy2017 revenue view $65.15 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Procter & Gamble - during three months ended Dec 31, 2016, recorded a charge of $345 million after tax due to early extinguishment of certain long-term debt Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
MUMBAI, Jan 25 Apple Inc said on Wednesday it appreciates the open and constructive dialogue that it held with Indian officials, around the expansion of its local operations in the country.
