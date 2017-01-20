BRIEF-United Community Banks Inc announces fourth quarter earnings
* United Community Banks, Inc. announces fourth quarter earnings
Jan 20 Stratton Resources Inc
* Stratton Resources to raise up to $13,000,000 through non-brokered private placement
* Says intends to use net proceeds for precious metal exploration on its projects in Newfoundland, further mineral property acquisitions
* Stratton Resources Inc says non-brokered private placement for up to 20 million common shares of company at a price of C$0.65 per share
* Announces non-brokered private placement for up to 20 million common shares of company at a price of cad$0.65 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* United Community Banks, Inc. announces fourth quarter earnings
MUMBAI, Jan 25 Apple Inc said on Wednesday it appreciates the open and constructive dialogue that it held with Indian officials, around the expansion of its local operations in the country.
Jan 25 The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.