BRIEF-United Community Banks Inc announces fourth quarter earnings
Jan 20 Kansas City Southern
* Kansas City Southern reports fourth quarter and full-year 2016
* Q4 earnings per share $1.21
* Q4 revenue $599 million versus I/B/E/S view $603.6 million
* Q4 earnings per share view $1.17 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q4 adjusted earnings per share $1.12
* Qtrly carload volumes of 555 thousand, unchanged from prior year
* Kansas City Southern says Q4 operating ratio of 64.8%, compared with 63.4% in Q4 2015
* Kansas City Southern says operating expenses in Q4 were $388 million, an increase of 2% from 2015
* Excluding estimated impact of Mexican Peso depreciation, qtrly revenues would have increased by 3% compared to Q4 of 2015
* "looking ahead to 2017, company is aware of both economic and political uncertainty" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
MUMBAI, Jan 25 Apple Inc said on Wednesday it appreciates the open and constructive dialogue that it held with Indian officials, around the expansion of its local operations in the country.
