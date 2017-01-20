Jan 20 Rightside Group Ltd :

* Tucows Inc to acquire eNom from rightside

* Tucows Inc- Tucows will pay $83.5 million and transaction is expected to be immediately accretive to earning

* Tucows Inc - acquisition will be funded through an amendment increasing Tucows' existing credit facility to a total of $140 million.

* Tucows Inc - acquisition will be funded through an amendment increasing Tucows' existing credit facility to a total of $140 million.