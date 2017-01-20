BRIEF-United Community Banks Inc announces fourth quarter earnings
* United Community Banks, Inc. announces fourth quarter earnings
Jan 20 Koppers Holdings Inc :
* Koppers Inc announces pricing of upsized $500 million senior notes offering
* Koppers Holdings - pricing of its $500 million aggregate principal amount of 6.00 pct senior notes due 2025 at an issue price of 100 pct of principal amoun
* Koppers Holdings Inc says size of offering was increased by $100 million from previously announced offering size of $400 million
* Koppers Holdings Inc says notes and will mature on february 15, 2025 unless earlier redeemed or repurchased
* Koppers Holdings says new senior secured credit facility if consummated, new senior secured credit facility will mature on Aug. 15, 2019 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
MUMBAI, Jan 25 Apple Inc said on Wednesday it appreciates the open and constructive dialogue that it held with Indian officials, around the expansion of its local operations in the country.
