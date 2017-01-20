Jan 20 Koppers Holdings Inc :

* Koppers Inc announces pricing of upsized $500 million senior notes offering

* Koppers Holdings - pricing of its $500 million aggregate principal amount of 6.00 pct senior notes due 2025 at an issue price of 100 pct of principal amoun

* Koppers Holdings Inc says size of offering was increased by $100 million from previously announced offering size of $400 million

* Koppers Holdings Inc says notes and will mature on february 15, 2025 unless earlier redeemed or repurchased

* Koppers Holdings says new senior secured credit facility if consummated, new senior secured credit facility will mature on Aug. 15, 2019