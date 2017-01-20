Jan 20 DryShips Inc :
* DryShips acquires its first very large gas carrier with a
5 year time charter attached to an oil major
* DryShips Inc - purchase price of $83.5 million
* DryShips Inc - company expects a total gross backlog
associated with the time charter of up to $92.7 million
including optional periods
* DryShips Inc- company expects to take delivery of vessel
in june 2017
* Company financed deal closing price of $21.9 million by
using part its undrawn liquidity under $200.0 million new sifnos
revolver
* DryShips Inc - believe deal will be "highly accretive to
earnings and cash flow"
