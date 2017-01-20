PRESS DIGEST-Canada - Jan 25
Jan 20 Shamaran Petroleum Corp :
* Books closed and pricing set on private placement
* Pricing of private placement was determined during book-building process to be 0.10 Canadian dollar (equal to 0.67 Swedish crown) per share
* Will result in issuance of 360 million common shares for gross proceeds of about 36 million Canadian dollars ($27 million)
* Closing is expected to occur on or about Jan. 30, 2017
* Pareto Securities has been engaged as manager and bookrunner for private placement
* Net proceeds will be used primarily to fund its expenditures related to Atrush field development in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq as well as for general corporate purposes
LONDON, Jan 25 World stocks hit a 19-month high on Wednesday, lifted by strong Japanese trade data, stellar European company earnings and hopes that U.S. President Donald Trump will press ahead with a large fiscal spending package.
* Aussie falls almost 1 percent after disappointing inflation data