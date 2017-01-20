PRESS DIGEST-Canada - Jan 25
Jan 25 The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Jan 20 Smithfield Foods Inc
* SMITHFIELD FOODS ANNOUNCES PLANS TO REFINANCE EXISTING BANK CREDIT FACILITIES
* SEEKING TO REFINANCE ITS INVENTORY-BASED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY AND RABOBANK TERM LOAN
* RECEIVED COMMITMENTS FROM A NUMBER OF LENDERS FOR FULL AMOUNT OF SENIOR CREDIT FACILITIES
* EXPECTS TO CLOSE SENIOR CREDIT FACILITIES IN FEBRUARY
* ANTICIPATED SENIOR CREDIT FACILITIES CONSIST OF $1 BILLION SENIOR UNSECURED CREDIT FACILITY,$500 MILLION SENIOR UNSECURED TERM LOAN A FACILITY Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 25 The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
LONDON, Jan 25 World stocks hit a 19-month high on Wednesday, lifted by strong Japanese trade data, stellar European company earnings and hopes that U.S. President Donald Trump will press ahead with a large fiscal spending package.
* Aussie falls almost 1 percent after disappointing inflation data