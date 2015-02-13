(Adds lost word in headline)

Feb 13 Africa Oil Corp has agreed to sell, on a brokered, private placement basis, an aggregate of approximately 57 million common shares at a price of SEK 18.5 (Cdn $2.74(1) equivalent), per share for gross proceeds of SEK 1,055 million, or US $125 million equivalent. Further company coverage: (Reporting By Johan Ahlander)