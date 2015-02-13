BRIEF-R Split III to redeem all Class A and Class B preferred shares
* R Split III Corp - all Class A capital shares and Class B preferred shares, Series 1 will be redeemed by co in accordance with terms on may 31, 2017
Feb 13 Africa Oil Corp has agreed to sell, on a brokered, private placement basis, an aggregate of approximately 57 million common shares at a price of SEK 18.5 (Cdn $2.74(1) equivalent), per share for gross proceeds of SEK 1,055 million, or US $125 million equivalent. Further company coverage: (Reporting By Johan Ahlander)
* MarketAxess HOLDINGS INC - total monthly trading volume for March 2017 of $155.2 billion
* Says its board granted a waiver to co's code of business conduct and ethics that had been requested by its ceo Harris Simmons