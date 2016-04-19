April 19 Unitedhealth Group Inc
* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $1.81
* Unitedhealth group reports first quarter results
* Q1 earnings per share view $1.72 -- Thomson Reuters
* Unitedhealth group inc sees 2016 revenues of approximately
$182 billion and adjusted net earnings in a range of $7.75 to
$7.95 per share
* Says q1 revenues of $44.5 billion grew 25% year-over-year
* Consolidated medical care ratio increased 30 basis points
year-over-year to 81.7 percent in q1 of 2016
* Qtrly earnings per share $1.67
* Fy 2016 earnings per share view $7.73, revenue view
$181.42 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q1 earnings per share view $1.72, revenue view $43.96
billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
