BRIEF-Walmart in advanced talks to acquire online men’s retailer Bonobos - Recode
* Walmart is in advanced talks to acquire online men’s retailer Bonobos - Recode, citing sources Source text : http://bit.ly/2pjNhu4 Further company coverage:
April 19 Mccormick & Company Inc
* McCormick & Company acquires botanical food company, a global leader in chilled convenient herbs
* McCormick & Company inc says has acquired business for a cash payment of approximately 150 million australian dollars
* Due to estimated impact of transaction and integration costs, McCormick expects no earnings per share impact in 2016
* McCormick & Company inc says in 2017, McCormick expects acquisition to be fully accretive.
* Based on purchase price of about 150 million Australian dollars transaction multiple is expected to be about 12 times EBITDA
* McCormick & Company Inc says has purchased 100% of shares of Botanical Food Company, Pty Ltd, a privately held company based in Australia Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
* Blackstone and canada pension plan investment board to acquire ascend learning from providence equity partners and ontario teachers' pension plan