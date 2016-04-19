April 19 Comerica Inc
* Comerica reports first quarter 2016 net income of $60
million, or 34 cents per share
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.45 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Q1 earnings per share $0.34
* "Our q1 results were impacted by current oil and gas
cycle, as we significantly increased our reserve for loan
losses"
* Q1 provision for credit losses $148 million versus $14
million last year
* Q1 net interest income $ 447 million versus $413 million
last year
* "Our fundamental view of energy sector has not changed
significantly"
* "During quarter we benefited from December short-term rate
increase, with loan yields increasing"
* Launched a comprehensive review of its expense and revenue
base in order to meaningfully enhance profitability
* Review is currently underway and will include assistance
of Boston consulting group
* Q1 common equity tier 1 capital ratio 10.56 percent versus
10.54 percent last quarter
* Excluding Q1 energy impact on provision for credit losses,
management expectations for full-year 2016 have not changed
materially
* Excluding Q1 energy impact on provision for credit losses,
management expectations for 2016 compared to FY 2015 have not
changed materially
* Sees provision for credit losses expectations for 2016 to
be higher, reflecting Q1 2016 reserve build for energy
* Sees FY 2016 non-interest income modestly higher,
primarily due to growth in card fees from merchant processing
services and government card
* Sees FY 2016 net interest income higher, reflecting
benefits from December 2015 short-term rate increase, loan
growth
