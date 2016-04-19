BRIEF-HC SemiTek to buy photoelectric firm to own Memsic for 1.65 bln yuan
* Says it plans to buy photoelectric firm in order to own Memsic for 1.65 billion yuan ($239.61 million) via share issue
April 19 Iron Mountain Inc
* Says Recall shareholders approve proposed acquisition of Recall by Iron Mountain
* Says transaction expected to close on May 2, 2016
* Says Recall announced results of special meeting of shareholders, 99.9% of votes cast were in favor of transaction
* Says second hearing of Australian Court to approve transaction is scheduled for April 21, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
