IDG Capital to deploy more resources in firms, eyes tech assets
* Says in the past 'we made some mistakes and sold too early'
April 19 Seabridge Gold
* Seabridge Gold Inc to acquire Snipgold Corp by way of plan of arrangement
* Holders of Snipgold shares will be entitled to receive 1/63 rd of a common share of Seabridge in exchange for 1 Snipgold share held Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
* Says in the past 'we made some mistakes and sold too early'
TOKYO, April 14 Taiwan's Foxconn has asked for SoftBank Group's cooperation in its bid for Toshiba Corp's prized memory chip unit, the Nikkei business daily reported on Friday.