BRIEF-Walmart in advanced talks to acquire online men’s retailer Bonobos - Recode
Walmart is in advanced talks to acquire online men's retailer Bonobos - Recode, citing sources
April 19 Golden Entertainment Inc
* Golden Entertainment to acquire second distributed gaming business in Montana
* Golden Entertainment Inc says plans to fund approximately $25 million acquisition price through available borrowings under its revolving credit facility
Golden Entertainment Inc says expects acquisition to be immediately accretive to company's earnings per share
AMSTERDAM, April 14 Fiat Chrysler Chief Executive Sergio Marchionne rowed back on his search for a merger on Friday, saying the car maker was not in a position to seek deals for now and would focus instead on following its business plan.