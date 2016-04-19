April 19 Gp Investments Acquisition Corp
* Gp investments acquisition corp. To acquire world kitchen
* Anticipated initial enterprise value is approximately $566
million
* An affiliate of gp investments ltd will co-invest $50
million in form of new gpiac common stock at price of $10/share
in cash
* At consummation of transaction, gpiac will move its
jurisdiction of incorporation from cayman islands to state of
delaware
* Deal will be funded through cash and issuance of about 6.5
million gpiac shares at $10/share to world kitchen's
stockholders
* At consummation of transaction, gpiac is expected to be
renamed world kitchen group, inc.
* Cash component of consideration is expected to be funded
by cash in gpiac's trust account, issuance of 5 million shares
* Transaction, which has been approved by boards of both
companies, is subject to approval of gpiac shareholders
* Gp investments acquisition corp says gpiac is expected to
continue to trade on nasdaq capital market under ticker symbol
"wdkn"
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
(Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)