April 19 Calamp Corp
* Q4 gaap earnings per share $0.15
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.32 -- Thomson Reuters
* Q4 adjusted non-gaap earnings per share $0.32
* Calamp reports fiscal 2016 fourth quarter and full year
financial results
* Q4 revenue $70.8 million versus i/b/e/s view $71 million
* Fiscal 2017 q1, we expect to achieve consolidated revenue
from continuing operations in range of $77 to $85 million
* Expects to achieve consolidated revenue from continuing
operations in range of $77 to $85 million for q1
* Calamp corp sees q1 adjusted basis net income from
continuing operations in range of $0.18 to $0.24 per diluted
share
* Expect fy 2016 revenue from continuing operations to be in
range of $375 to $400 million
* Calamp corp sees fiscal 2017 as a whole adjusted basis net
income in range of $1.15 to $1.35 per diluted share
* Sees fy 2016 adjusted earnings per share $1.15 to $1.35
* As valuation of intangible assets arising from lojack deal
is not complete, not providing estimate of gaap-basis net income
at this time
