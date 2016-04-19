April 19 Allied World Assurance Company Holdings
Ltd :
* Allied world reports a 96% combined ratio for the first
quarter 2016
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.56 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Q1 earnings per share $0.81
* Q1 operating earnings per share $0.65
* Shareholders approved a new, two-year $500 million share
repurchase authorization
* Qtrly gross premiums written were $863.5 million, a 1.9%
decrease
* Shareholders approved additional four quarterly dividends
equal to $0.26 per share
* Company did not experience any reportable catastrophe
losses for q1 of 2016
* Qtrly net premiums written $704 million versus $772.5
million
