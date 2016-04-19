BRIEF-Walmart in advanced talks to acquire online men’s retailer Bonobos - Recode
* Walmart is in advanced talks to acquire online men’s retailer Bonobos - Recode, citing sources Source text : http://bit.ly/2pjNhu4 Further company coverage:
April 19 Cargill Inc :
* Naturewax acquisition expands cargill's bio-industrial portfolio
* Cargill inc says terms of agreement were not disclosed. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
* Walmart is in advanced talks to acquire online men’s retailer Bonobos - Recode, citing sources Source text : http://bit.ly/2pjNhu4 Further company coverage:
* Blackstone and canada pension plan investment board to acquire ascend learning from providence equity partners and ontario teachers' pension plan