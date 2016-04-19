April 19 Laredo Petroleum Inc
* Schedules First Quarter 2016 earnings conference call for
may 5 and provides commodity derivatives update
* Laredo petroleum inc says for three months ended march 31,
2016, Laredo expects to report a gain on derivatives of
approximately $17.9 million
* For 3 months ended march 31, $80 million net cash received
on early settlements of derivative contracts offset by $80
million of premiums paid
* At march 31, 2016, for 2017, company had hedged 3.7
million barrels of oil at a weighted-average floor price of
$60.00 per barrel
* At march 31, 2016, for 2017, company had hedged 13.5
million MMBTU of natural gas at a weighted-average floor price
of $2.70 per MMBTU
