April 19 Linear Technology Corp :
* Q3 earnings per share $0.52
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.50 -- Thomson Reuters
* Linear Technology reports sequential increases in revenue,
net income, and earnings per share
* Q3 revenue $361.1 million versus I/B/E/S view $359.3
million
* "looking ahead, headlines suggest that macroeconomic
climate continues to be weak overall"
* "we continue to see some weakness in our business in
certain geographies and markets"
* "assuming our bookings rate stays near current level, we
are forecasting revenue to be up 2% to 5% sequentially in our
fiscal Q4"
