April 19 Linear Technology Corp :

* Q3 earnings per share $0.52

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.50 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Linear Technology reports sequential increases in revenue, net income, and earnings per share

* Q3 revenue $361.1 million versus I/B/E/S view $359.3 million

* "looking ahead, headlines suggest that macroeconomic climate continues to be weak overall"

* "we continue to see some weakness in our business in certain geographies and markets"

* "assuming our bookings rate stays near current level, we are forecasting revenue to be up 2% to 5% sequentially in our fiscal Q4" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)